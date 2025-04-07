Fletcher joined the Eagles from West Ham in the summer of 2006 and was immediately appointed skipper, going on to play 74 times for Palace in all competitions, whilst Milivojevic joined Palace in 2017 from Olympiacos and went on to play 198 times for the club across seven Premier League seasons.

To celebrate these landmarks, how many of our permanent club captains can you recall since the year 2000?

Note that there were periods of captaincy overlap, so the definition of 'permanent' is somewhat flexible in this context... but we back you to recognise them all!

See how many you can name since the Millennium in our quickfire quiz below!

If you experience issues playing this quiz, please try refreshing this page – or click here to play directly on Sporcle.