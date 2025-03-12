To celebrate the news, a challenge: Matthews is among just 17 goalkeepers to make a competitive appearance for the club since the start of 2004/05 season – but how many of them can you name in just FIVE minutes?

To qualify for our list below, the goalkeepers must have made a competitive appearance in Palace colours (in any competition) since the start of 04/05.

Test your knowledge in our quiz below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.