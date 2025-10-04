When Crystal Palace kick off proceedings away at Everton on Sunday afternoon, their brand-new arena, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, will become the 54th venue that the Eagles have played Premier League football in.

Your task? Name the other 53. It's a toughie.

We've given you 15 minutes to try and name as many as you can in our quiz below, as well as a couple of helpful hints: the first time we played Premier League football at that stadium, and the fact that they are listed in alphabetical order.

Complicating factors? Because naming rights confuse matters, we've listed each stadium's original name at the time of opening. However, our quiz should still accept modern names (for example, "Etihad Stadium" was not the first name of Manchester City's home...).

What's more, because some of those stadia have now closed, we've added (ex.) next to the date of stadia whose doors are no longer open, or whose accompanying league club no longer plays there.

It's one to get your mates over – so give it a go in the quiz below!

If you experience issues loading or playing this quiz, please try refreshing this page, or playing directly on the Sporcle platform.