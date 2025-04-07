As Oliver Glasner himself put it, we were witnessing Crystal Palace history being written – but for more reasons than one.

A first-ever top-flight league double over our rivals was far from the only club record or major milestone which the Eagles surpassed last week – so for the stats enthusiasts among us, here’s why it was quite the special eight days to be supporting the Palace…

Goalscoring glee

This Palace team always seem to find a way.

Having scored against both Southampton and Brighton last week, Palace set a new club record for consecutive Premier League games we’ve found the back of the net in: 12, a run stretching back to our 2-1 win over Southampton on 29th December.