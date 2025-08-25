The free two-day event will take place at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District, where fans will have the chance to watch live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches.

This will encompass Palace’s away trip to face West Ham United on Saturday, 20th September, at 09:00 CT (15:00 BST).

The event brings the magic of matchday to life for every supporter in attendance, showcasing the incredible energy and passion for the Premier League, its clubs, and its stars to millions watching from home.

On top of the live action, fans can look forward to a jam-packed lineup of thrilling activities – and once again, Crystal Palace will be right at the heart of it all with an unmissable presence!

The event is free to attend but fans need to be in possession of a ticket; registrations are open now here!