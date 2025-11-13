UK-based players aged 16 and over can now register for the online qualifiers, which are set to take place in November and December, for the chance to represent the Eagles in the ePremier League finals in the New Year.

Following the three Open Qualifiers - in which participants will earn points towards their clubs' leaderboard – play-offs in January will determine who reaches the Group Stages, which this season carry even more weight, with players’ rankings within their groups helping to determine seeding for the Knockout Stages.

There, with a brand-new format and bigger stakes than ever, the UK’s top players will battle it out for a share of £100,000, as well as coveted places in the prestigious 2026 FC Pro World Championship!

This season's ePremier League commences on Wednesday 26th November – so supporters are encouraged to sign up now to get ahead of the game!