Now in its fourth year, the competition gives Premier League fans a shot at glory by winning silverware for their favourite club.

The prize pool for the tournament has increased to £100,000, with three seats on offer for top-ranking players at the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Play-offs.

Players of all abilities can register now for the tournament and will compete for a place in the Club Play-offs by participating in a series of online open qualification tournaments between November and January.

This year’s competition sees the return of a live ePremier League Grand Final in a venue to be revealed soon, where the two best players from all 20 Premier League clubs will battle it out on 26th and 27th March 2022, dependant on COVID restrictions.

ePremier League 2021/22 Format

The competition is open to UK residents aged 16 and over, with the winning players taking home a share of the £100,000 prize pool. There will also be three seats on offer for top-ranking players at the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Playoffs. More information about the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series can be found here.

After registering, players compete in a series of online qualification tournaments, with only the best advancing to the Club Play-offs. From there, each of the 20 Premier League clubs will narrow down the competitors and take forward two players, one per console (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S), to represent them at the Grand Finals between 26-27th March, 2022.

ePremier League 2021/22 Key Dates and Information

Online Qualification Tournaments

Qualifier 1: 16/17th November, 2021

Qualifier 2: 23rd/24th November, 2021

Qualifier 3: 30th November/1st December, 2021

Qualifier 4: 14/15th December, 2021

Qualifier 5: 21st/22nd December, 2021

Qualifier 6: 4/5th January, 2022

Qualifier 7: 11/12th January, 2022

Online Qualifier Play-off: 18/19th January, 2022

Club Play-offs: February/March 2022 (precise dates to be confirmed by each club)

Grand Finals: 26-27th March, 2022

For more information on the qualification rules and information on how to register, please click here.