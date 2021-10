Now, you can relive the '90 Cup final in full for free with Palace TV screening the entire match on demand.

Watch Gary O'Reilly open the scoring and Ian Wright bag his brace from the bench in an end-to-end meeting of two determined sides.

To enjoy reliving this historic occasion, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

READ NEXT: Geoff Thomas: Sheepskin coats, south London wit and imaginary trophies