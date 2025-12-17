At our home match on Thursday, 1st January, 2026, versus Fulham, we will be displaying names of those whom we have lost from the Palace family in the last 12 months on the stadium screen just before kick-off.

We have been notified by many, as the year has passed, of names which have appeared in the matchday programme or on the screen/PA during half-time at home games.

We would like to give you the opportunity to send in the name of a friend or family member close to you who has passed away during 2025, so they can be included as part of our collective tribute.

We will also be remembering former club players and staff whom we have sadly seen pass in the past 12 months.

Please email the name that you would like included to remembering@cpfc.co.uk before 5pm on Friday, 26th December 2025 and it will be shown before the game, as we remember those who have sadly passed away.