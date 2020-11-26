Registration for this year’s competition is open until Friday, 15th January at e.premierleague.com, with online qualification taking place the same month. Representatives for all 20 clubs will compete to see who reaches the online playoffs, before the live finals take place next spring (dates TBC).

The finals will once again be broadcast live on Sky Sports, Premier League channels and the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel. Over the last two seasons, the finals reached more than 22 million fans.

Premier League Commercial Director Will Brass said: "The EA SPORTS FIFA video game series is one of the key channels through which fans all over the world can engage with Premier League clubs and players. We are looking forward to another edition of ePremier League after the first two seasons delivered some thrilling entertainment while giving UK-based fans the chance to represent their teams in high-profile competition."

Watford’s Thomas ‘Hashtag Tom’ Leese won the 2019/20 ePL after World No1 Xbox One player Donovan ‘Fnatic Tekkz’ Hunt won the inaugural tournament on Liverpool's behalf.

Leese said: “It meant a lot for me to be crowned the 2019/20 ePremier League champion as it is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the professional FIFA circuit and it was the first major trophy of my career.

“I would recommend the competition to FIFA players as ePL is a massive tournament with a lot of people watching. It also gives you the unique chance to try and represent your favourite Premier League team. And if you're looking to break into professional FIFA then this is the perfect opportunity for UK gamers to showcase their talent.”

The competition is open to UK residents aged 16 and over and will once again take place on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. As well as taking home the trophy and a share of the £40,000 prize pot, there will also be seats on offer for top-ranking players at the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 Global Series (FGS) European Playoffs. You can find more information about the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 Global Series (FGS) rules here.

During this season’s online qualifiers, all players will be required to play in 90-rated Online Friendlies mode as their chosen Premier League club. Those who progress to the playoffs and beyond will play on FIFA Ultimate Team™ (using Premier League players only).

ePremier League 2020/21 key dates

Date Event Thursday, 3rd December - Friday, 15th January Registration open Monday, 4th - Sunday, 31st January Online qualification Monday, 15th February - Wednesday, 3rd March Club playoffs March/April (final dates TBC) Live finals

