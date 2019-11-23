After a successful first season, the ePremier League EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Tournament has returned and Palace fans can represent the club with open qualifiers beginning from Monday (2 Dec).

UK-based players are being given the chance after a hugely successful debut ePL season saw FIFA players from across the country compete on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year. Registration for this year’s tournament is now open at e.premierleague.com until the end of the qualification period on 22 December.

From 2nd December until 22nd December, competitors from all 20 Premier League clubs will battle it out over four months through online qualification and club play-offs to reach the ePL Finals in March 2020.

Players will face each other for the honour to be one of the top 16 players for their club on Xbox and PS4 and compete in the club playoffs in February 2020.

The playoffs will decide the club's best player on Xbox and on PS4. Each will represent the club in the ePremier League finals in London in March 2020.

Performing well in ePremier League will also earn players the bonus of valuable season-long EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Points used to qualify for the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Playoffs.

2019/20 ePL key dates

4 November 2019 Registration opens

2-22 December 2019 Online qualification

February 2020 Club playoffs

27-28 March 2020 ePremier League Finals

So, if you think you’ve got what it takes, register here now!