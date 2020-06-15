As part of the TV coverage for remaining Premier League games this season, broadcasters will be featuring a ‘Fan Wall’ whereby reactions of fans will be shown from home at key moments of the game.

We’re looking for fans to get involved and are offering the opportunity to anyone who follows @cpfc on Twitter or Instagram. All you have to do is tell us why you should represent Palace!

To be chosen, you will also need:

An internet connection with a device that supports Google Chrome.

A device with a working camera and headphones linked. More than one person can be watching, however you will all need to be connected with headphones.

To sign a consent form and code of conduct before joining a stream of the match.

To access the stream 60 minutes prior to kick-off and stay on for the duration of the game.

You will not need a subscription to Sky Sports or BT Sport as a feed will be provided to you by the Premier League.

To be in with a chance of appearing on our first game against Bournemouth this Saturday, kick-off 7:45pmBST, you will need to enter by midnight tonight (Monday 15th June).