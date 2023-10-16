Restart a Heart (RSAH) is an annual initiative led by Resuscitation Council UK, which aims to increase the number of people surviving out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

RSAH is run in partnership with The British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, St John Ambulance, NHS England and a number of other pre-eminent health bodies across the country.

To support the campaign, on the 16th October each year for the last 10 years, organisations around the world have come together to increase public awareness of cardiac arrests and increase the number of people trained in life-saving CPR and defibrillation awareness.

Survival rates from sudden cardiac arrests remain low in the UK, with only one in 10 people surviving. Even though CPR has recently been added to national curriculums, millions of people in the UK won’t have had an opportunity to learn this key life-saving skill – putting lives at risk.

CPR gives a person their best chance at life – and so, in collaboration with Resuscitation Council UK, the Palace for Life Foundation and Head of Sports Medicine, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Palace’s players have been training in this vital skill.