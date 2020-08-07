The away kit, which you can view full details of in the gallery above, is an eye-catching and clean white, red and blue, with the white that has defined so many Palace kits taking another central role this season.

As with the other strips, this shirt sees three coloured arrows break up a primary background. For the away kit, this means red rising up through the white shirt with blue covering its flanks.

White shorts blend into white socks with red bars across the top and new sponsor W88 sits with a gold badge at the centre of the shirt. In the exclusive reveal, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward don the red, blue and white.

To view this kit in more detail, check out the gallery above and behind-the-scenes video below.

