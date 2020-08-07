The third kit, which you can view full details of in the gallery above, is a smart blend of black, red and blue – a colour scheme which has proved highly popular in recent years.

As with the other strips, this shirt sees three coloured arrows break up a primary background. For the third kit, this means red rising up through the black shirt with blue covering its flanks.

Black shorts blend into black socks with red bars across the top and new sponsor W88 sits with a white and gold badge at the centre of the shirt. In the exclusive reveal, Christian Benteke and Jairo Riedewald don the red, blue and black.

To view this kit in more detail, check out the gallery above and behind-the-scenes video below.

And to pre-order yours, click here now!