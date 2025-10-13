Mateta will start for France for the first time in a World Cup qualifier against Iceland (19:45 BST) this evening, another landmark moment in his career.

The Palace forward is fresh from his first senior international cap, which he won on Friday as a late substitute in a win over Azerbaijan.

Last November, JP turned the pages of a photo album filled with key childhood memories, career defining moments, and football milestones.

Unaware of the photos chosen, his candid reactions created an authentic and heartfelt journey.

Ahead of his second cap and first start for Les Bleus, you can rewatch the full thing below.