Crystal Palace F.C. can confirm that Rob Holding has left the club.
Holding joined Palace in September 2023 from fellow Premier League side Arsenal.
The defender spent the latter half of last season on loan at Sheffield United, where he played 12 times.
The club wishes Rob well for his future career.