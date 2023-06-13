Hodgson, who has twice managed Palace, his boyhood club, in the Premier League, adds the honour to his Freedom of the Borough of Croydon in 2018 and his CBE for services to football last year.

Presented to him at a short ceremony at Guildhall, Hodgson was nominated for the Freedom by elected Members of the City of London Corporation, Alderman Gregory Jones KC, and Alderman Sir David Wootton.

Croydon born-and-raised and a Crystal Palace fan since childhood, Hodgson began his playing career with the club, before embarking on a global odyssey which led into his transition to management.

His achievements around the globe are well-documented, leading clubs including Sweden’s Malmö FF and Italy’s Inter Milan to success, while he has also managed the national side of Switzerland, Finland and – at three major tournaments – England.

Five decades after first leaving Palace, Hodgson was first appointed manager in September 2017 and went on to secure an eleventh-place finish, before equalling Palace’s best-ever points total in a Premier League campaign (49) the following year.

Having become the only Palace manager ever to secure safety in four consecutive top-flight seasons, and handing debuts to the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrick Mitchell and Ebere Eze, Hodgson departed the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

But it was not to prove Hodgson’s final glory with the club as, following a brief stint at Watford, the manager returned for the final 10 games of Palace’s 2022/23 campaign, charged with keeping the club in the top-flight once more.

He did so in some style, winning five and drawing three matches to claim another eleventh-place finish, above the likes of Chelsea and West Ham United.