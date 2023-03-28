“The players are capable, there’s no doubt about that. I believe that we will do the right things for them to get them… ready for the matches, but then that’s when the fans play their part.

“In moments when things aren’t going quite so well, fans can help the team. I’ve always felt our fans were the most sympathetic and empathetic to the team of any club in the country.

“All I can hope for is that they give us the sort of backing that they gave the team during the four years I [last] worked at the club.”

Ahead of Saturday, Hodgson equally asked of his players: “I want to see some energy. I want to see some enthusiasm. I want to see that they are aware of our situation, and they are aware that the fans need to be boosted as well, [and want] to see a team that they can believe in, and get behind.

“Any tactical changes or tweaks we want to make, we’ll be working on from now until the end of May, but for this first game… I want energy, I want enthusiasm, I want optimism, and I want a lack of fear.

“I want players with the quality we have to show those qualities, and not be frightened that they’re going to fail in some way. Go out there, don’t be scared to fail, trust in yourself, trust in your teammates – and trust our fans to pull us though.”