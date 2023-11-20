“I remember [Arsène] Wenger at a meeting of the [FIFA] Technical Study Group, maybe 15 years ago, making the point that… centre-backs will start coming out with the ball and we'll use them, whereas in the past they've just been stoppers really, only judged on their ability to stop goals being scored, or maybe go at the other end and be a threat from set plays. But they were going to actually start taking part in games.

“Full-backs have always overlapped. I remember overlapping full-backs in the 50s and 60s really… but now we're seeing a different type of full-back play: we're seeing a lot of underlapping, so that people are making runs inside and not just outside of the winger. We’re also seeing them move into midfield.

“I suppose you could talk about centre-forwards in the same way as centre-backs…. In the past, teams tended to have a target-playing centre-forward… but we're coming away from that a little bit as well. You know, you're seeing the [Danny] Ings’ of the world, you're seeing the [Julian] Alvarez’ of the world. In the past you would think: 'Well, he's not centre-forward material,’ but they are because they've got the quality to control balls played up to them and make runs in behind.

“I don't know where the next step will be. I think, if anything, it will revert a little bit more towards what we're used to, because I think there's going to be a limit to the amount of possession football teams can play.

"I think the spectators themselves will get a bit fed with it… so I think you might see a little bit of a change in that respect and a bit more pragmatism – that if we're not going to be able to play out past this pressure that we're getting heaped upon us, you might see a bit more pragmatic approach.

“I think pragmatism is a quality that people don't talk an awful lot about. Today you can only be regarded as a good team if you do what Manchester City and Arsenal are doing.

"But otherwise… where the game certainly is today, it's in a very, very good place I think in terms of providing entertainment for the fans, because there's an awful lot of technical quality that wasn't evident in my memory many years ago, and the pace and the intensity of the game seems to accelerate every year.”