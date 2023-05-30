These notes were originally printed in the Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest programme.

A decade in the top-flight is a fantastic achievement and not something to be taken for granted, so congratulations to everyone involved with the club in that time. As our 10th consecutive Premier League season draws to a close, we can look back and reflect on how far the club has come. I was reminded of this at Craven Cottage on Saturday, when I saw players who have served the club fantastically over many years, like Joel Ward who scored our equaliser, alongside exciting young talents who are getting better and better every week. The future looks very bright if we can keep working hard, and I see no reason why we can’t have another successful season next year.

What particularly pleased me at Fulham was the players’ attitude and professionalism. With both teams having secured safety, there was speculation that the game might be something of a dead rubber but I know our players better than that, and it was excellent to see the effort that they put in – they will give absolutely everything until the final game.