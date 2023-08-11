The goalkeeper, who has worn No. 21 since signing for Crystal Palace last summer, will now wear the Eagles’ No. 1 shirt.

England international Johnstone is well-acquainted with No. 1, having worn it previously at Preston North End, Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion.

The shirt number was last worn by Jack Butland but, with his fellow goalkeeper moving on this summer, Johnstone is pleased to take on the mantle.

Johnstone said of the news: “I’m delighted to take the number. I’d worn No. 1 at my previous clubs for the last five years, but it was taken when I arrived – and after finishing last season well, I thought it was a nice time.

“It’s a number I’ve always wanted to have. I’m excited to wear it, and hopefully carry on where we left off at the end of last season.”

To get your hands on a personalised 2023/24 shirt, click here now!