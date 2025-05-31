Undoubtedly one of the signings of the season, Sarr played a huge role in Palace's run to FA Cup glory. After scoring the second against Fulham in the quarter-final, he produced a player of the match performance in the semi-final win over Aston Villa.

The Senegalese star lit up Wembley by setting up Ebere Eze's stunning opener before scoring twice himself in the second-half.

Sarr again excelled in the final against Manchester City as the Eagles claimed a historic victory to lift the cup. It capped off a dream first season in red and blue for the winger, who arrived in South London from Marseille last August.

Sarr was previously part of the Rennes team who lifted the Coupe de France in 2019 and also won the national domestic cup back in Senegal in 2015 with Génération Foot.

"Someone sent me a message saying, 'As soon as you're in the final, you win it!', he told French football magazine So Foot. "I don't know why, but cups are my thing.

"Winning a trophy with Palace, it makes the victory even better. For me, all trophies are incredible, but winning a club's first trophy makes it even sweeter.