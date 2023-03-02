The Palace No.15 brought his side back into the game at Old Trafford with an audacious 76th-minute effort, guiding Cheick Doucouré’s wayward shot into the roof of the net with an improvised finish.

Although Palace were unable to complete a comeback on that occasion, Schlupp’s nomination follows hot on the heels of teammate Michael Olise winning the award in January – also for a goal against Manchester United.

Also nominated for February are goals by Brennan Johnson (for Nottingham Forest against Leeds); Willian (for Fulham against Forest); Nampalys Mendy (for Leicester against Tottenham); Kevin de Bruyne (for Manchester City at Arsenal); Seamus Coleman (for Everton against Leeds); Manor Solomon (for Fulham against Wolves); and Oliver Skipp (for Tottenham against Chelsea).

You can vote for Jeffrey’s goal by clicking here.

The winner will be announced on Friday, 10th March at 13:00 GMT.