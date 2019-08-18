Speaking to Eagles TV post-match about his return, the Ghanaian said: "I’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get fit to try and help the boys. But it wasn’t the best result or performance we wanted but on a personal note it’s good to be back fit.

"I knew it was going to be a difficult game, and it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. And when the game is like that it is a bit difficult to get into the pace of it and get going. It was physical but we learn from these things and move on."

Schlupp and the team have already turned their attentions to righting today's problems next weekend away at Old Trafford: "We want to put things right as soon as we can and that’s [Manchester United away on Saturday] is our next opportunity so we are going to go there ready and try and cause them so problems and try and win the game of course."