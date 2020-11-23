If you are an international Eagle your deadline has passed, but you can still take advantage of our incredible Black Friday savings and enjoy everything at least 20% off until 30th November!

If you’re shopping from the United Kingdom, you still have a little more time with your final delivery cut-off at 6pm on Thursday 17th December. However, we’d advise wrapping up your shopping early to give us plenty of time to get your gifts to you.

Area Date United Kingdom Thursday 17th December, 6pm Rest of the world Monday 23rd November

If you do miss the above cut-off or know you will be passing Selhurst Park, then our click and collect service is up and running, and still functioning during this second lockdown.

The Club Shop at Selhurst will be open for click and collect only from 9am-5:30pm, Monday-Saturday - you can select click and collect as an option when ordering online.

Please note that the click and collect service cutoff date is Sunday 20th December, 12pm.

Avoid disappointment altogether by ordering early, as these unprecedented times can provide unforeseen issues.

