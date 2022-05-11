Conor Gallagher scooped Player of the Season as the awards were spread widely across the first-team: Marc Guéhi collected Players' Player of the Season, Tyrick Mitchell Young Player of the Season and Wilfried Zaha earned Goal of the Season for his strike against Norwich City away.
Crystal Palace's End of Season Awards night was a fast-paced evening hosting key figures from across the club, and rewarding those whose efforts over the last 12 months have stood out most.
From the Academy and Women's team, Tayo Adaramola, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Aimee Everett were named Player of the Season and we saw awards for Head of Player Care Danny Young, Nathan Ferguson and Leigh Nicol.
We gathered the entire squads from the Under-18s, Under-23s, Women and first-team under one roof at Croydon Boxpark in a free-to-attend event. This gave a rare chance to see the players away from the stadium and training pitch.
01 / 18
See behind the scenes of the awards night above and find out more about the winners here!