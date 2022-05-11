From the Academy and Women's team, Tayo Adaramola, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Aimee Everett were named Player of the Season and we saw awards for Head of Player Care Danny Young, Nathan Ferguson and Leigh Nicol.

We gathered the entire squads from the Under-18s, Under-23s, Women and first-team under one roof at Croydon Boxpark in a free-to-attend event. This gave a rare chance to see the players away from the stadium and training pitch.