Overall, Palace have played 15 double bills and one ‘triple bill’: in early 1991, Palace played Nottingham Forest three times in succession.

Having drawn 0-0 at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup third round on 6th January, a replay was scheduled for the City Ground for the 21st January (after Division One games against Sheffield United and Norwich City).

Before penalties were used to settle ‘proper’ FA Cup ties from 1991/92 onwards, further replays were scheduled in the instance that a replay were drawn after extra-time.

And so, following a 2-2 draw in Nottinghamshire in the first replay, Palace faced Forest again at the City Ground the following week on 28th January, losing out 3-0 on a miserable Monday evening.

As if Palace fans weren't tired enough of the journey to the banks of the River Trent, a remarkable third away game against Nottingham Forest in a row took place just five days later.

This time, the game was in Division One – and this time, thankfully, it transpired with a happier outcome, as Eric Young got the only goal in a 1-0 win for Steve Coppell’s side, who went on to record Palace's highest-ever top-flight finish of third.

As for the majority of the other 'double bills', these are largely based on either the divides between old seasons ending and new seasons starting, or the split between the league and a domestic cup competition.

Either way, however Tuesday night’s League Cup third-round tie pans out, Palace will have plenty to play for when the Premier League anthem rings around the same ground on Saturday afternoon.

And Old Trafford will certainly become well-acquainted with Palace’s songbook...