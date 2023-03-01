It figures that, on St David’s Day of all days, Wales won it.

The match arrived almost exactly 18 months after Selhurst Park’s official opening in August 1924, with the field for the football ground having only been purchased two years prior.

While strikes had caused delays during the initial construction of the ground, the project generated great excitement among both the citizens of Croydon and London dignitaries, with the opening attended by then-Lord Mayor Sir Louis Newton.

The magnitude of the development was such that the Football Association pledged to host a full international at Selhurst upon its completion.

True to their word, 18 months later, England lined up to take on Wales in the British Home Championship on Monday, 1st March, 1926, aware that only a win would keep them in contention to lift the trophy (Wales, sadly, had already been eliminated).

Over 23,000 fans were in attendance at Selhurst Park, with gate receipts totalling some £1,025.