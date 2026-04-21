Supporters can click on the buttons below to pre-register their card details and reserve their places. These cards will then only be charged in the instance an additional flight is confirmed.

We expect travel to sell very quickly, so please register as soon as possible by clicking the buttons below.

With a place in the Final in Leipzig up for grabs, the Eagles will first take on the Ukrainian title challengers at Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium on Thursday 30th April (20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST local time), with an allocation of 2,000 Palace supporters.

Packages start at £425 per person with three different packages available; a flight-only package, one-night stay option or a one-night VIP experience.

Supporters are advised that both the flight-only packages and standard one-night trip do not include a ticket for the match, and this must be purchased through the club when they go on sale on Wednesday 22nd April.

If you are purchasing a VIP package, you will have the option to buy a Category 1 match ticket. The club will contact you directly to organise purchase and payment of this ticket.