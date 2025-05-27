Befitting the afternoon at Wembley which came before it, our FA Cup Winners' Celebration – a parade of the streets surrounding Selhurst Park, followed by a 'party on the pitch' inside the stadium and our end-of-season awards – provided many a memorable moment.

As we continue to collate the incredible amounts of stories and content you have generously provided from our two trips to Wembley this season; FA Cup Final day; and all besides, we also wanted to hear how YOU enjoyed Parade day: who you were with, any great snaps you got – and how you will remember it.

Please reach out by emailing selhurst100@cpfc.co.uk with your best stories related to the parade. Please only include material you would be happy for us to share in our media.

Please ensure you include your name, your story (up to 300 words), and a photograph to accompany your story.