The club, along with all other Premier League clubs, has committed to introducing a league-wide ban for anyone barred for discriminatory, abusive or violent acts.

We want to ensure the environment on a matchday is welcoming to everyone, and that supporters feel safe.

Crystal Palace is a club for all, and unacceptable conduct towards players, fans, club employees or referees will not be tolerated.

To report anti-social behaviour at Selhurst Park, text 07507 477 669. For more information, click here now.