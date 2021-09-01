Since appointing Patrick Vieira as manager on July 4th, Palace have made seven signings, handed deals to a range of first-team and Academy players and appointed several senior members of staff. It’s been a busy summer.

Discussing the latest arrival, Edouard, with Palace TV, Parish said: “We’ve seen in the games we’ve played we’re going to get the ball in the box, be a bit more progressive. So we need people with that goalscoring instinct. Odsonne has proved on many occasions that he’s got that.

“He’s a highly rated player. Most of Europe were chasing him a season ago or two seasons ago. Unfortunately the situation with the pandemic, that’s sort of quietened down the European market and enabled us to take the opportunity.

“I don’t think you need to be a super scout, do you, to spot that Odsonne Edouard is a fantastic player and a prospect, and somebody who could possibly come to the Premier League and do well. He’s someone that’s been on a lot of clubs’ radars for a long time.”

Edouard arrives in south London to join an attacking group that will this season include Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp. It has become a rich area of the squad which Parish feels Edouard can only add to.

He explained why Palace of all clubs will enable this: “I’ve said to Odsonne that we have fantastic fans and, when I say that, it’s not glibly: ‘Oh, we’ve got fantastic fans.’ We’ve got really encouraging fans. I don’t think it’s any secret why players do well at our club: because if you’re trying and trying to make things happen, you’re going to get cheered on.