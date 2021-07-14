On Vieira

“It's been a busy summer already. Obviously the search for the manager was a difficult one. We saw a lot of people. Trying to find the right fit for the football club obviously was very important, trying to find someone we felt would really work with us on all the recruitment and changes in summer. So we’re really delighted that Patrick has agreed to join us, because he showed that he really wanted to come here.

“He’s had a break and is ready to go at it again. He really felt there was a fit between him and this club. He’d done a lot of work looking at the club, understanding the playing staff. He knew exactly the situation we’re in and was very excited about the project.”

On transfers

“We’ve got to bring players in this summer, everybody knows that. We won’t be stupid in the market, we’ve got to make our money go as far as possible. And the market’s depressed and we need to take advantage of that where we can. But we know we’ve got to bring players in.

“It’ll be a blend of experience and youth, I think, and obviously we haven’t quite concluded all of the out of contract players. There will be some players coming back and hopefully we get the right blend in the squad.”