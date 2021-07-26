It is based on the colours and design worn by the first team from the Crystal Palace Club, with a sky blue and white half-and-half pattern and a range of subtle touches to commemorate our history.

Here’s what you need to know on the new third kit, celebrating 160 years of Crystal Palace.

The claim

In April 2020, Crystal Palace staked a claim to being the world's oldest league club in existence still playing professional football after new research found a direct connection to the team established in 1861, who were founder members of the Football Association.

Historian Peter Manning showed how the Crystal Palace Company formed a football club in 1861 to keep its cricketers fit in the winter months. This club went on to become founder members of the FA and played organised matches between 1862-1875.