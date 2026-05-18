With a place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on the line and Palace without injured top scorer Glenn Murray, Wilfried Zaha delivered one of the defining performances of his career against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium during the club’s 2012/13 promotion-winning campaign.

After Yannick Bolasie’s cross picked him out at the back post, Zaha stooped low to guide a diving header beyond Tomáš Kušnír and into the net in front of the travelling Palace support.

He immediately slid across the turf before springing back to his feet to celebrate directly in front of a euphoric away end, arms spread wide as teammates rushed over to join him.

As the noise from the Palace supporters grew louder, Zaha pointed towards the sky in a celebration which has become one of the enduring images from that famous night on the south coast!