There could hardly have been a bigger stage. With Palace appearing in the FA Cup Final at Wembley in 2025, Eze produced the defining moment against Manchester City.
After Mateta released Muñoz down the right, the Colombian delivered a low cross which Eze swept first time beyond Stefan Ortega to give Palace the lead inside the opening 20 minutes.
As the Palace end erupted behind the goal, Eze sprinted towards the corner flag before dropping to his knees and looking skywards, making a prayer gesture before being embraced by teammates. Guéhi, Muñoz and Chris Richards all pointed upwards as they joined the celebrations around him in front of thousands of Palace supporters at Wembley.
Eze then rose to his feet, pointed towards the sky once again and appeared to mouth “Only God” directly into the television cameras – a celebration which quickly became one of the defining images of Palace’s historic FA Cup triumph.
A fitting way to conclude our list!