The former-Palace captain is leading a group of 25 amateur cyclists around the 2021 Tour de France route over the course of June and early July, in an effort to raise money over £1 million for Cure Leukaemia.

Having raised £800,000 so far, he was recognised with the award of an MBE in the Queens’ Birthday Honours for his continued efforts towards charity fundraising over the years.

You can continue to support his efforts by shopping the stylish GT8 cycling range, with 25% profits going towards Cure Leukaemia – click here to shop now.

READ NEXT: Thomas on Tour de France challenge for Cure Leukaemia

