Kelly’s return to the squad, in place of Jairo Riedewald, comes after a late fitness test yesterday. However, Vicente Guaita remains out so Wayne Hennessey remains between the sticks.

Today’s opponents have handed a Premier League debut to Kieran Tierney, with Sead Kolasinac dropping to the bench. Lacazette has overcome a recent injury to keep his starting place from Thursday night in the Europa League.

Palace: Hennessey (GK), Ward, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Tomkins, Milivojevic (captain), Kouyaté, Townsend, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Dann, Meyer, Schlupp, Benteke, McCarthy, Kelly.

Arsenal: Leno (GK), Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis, Tierney, Guendouzi, Xhaka (captain), Ceballos, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Martinez (GK), Bellerin, Torreira, Holding, Kolasinac, Martinelli, Saka.