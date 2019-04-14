One of the alterations was enforced with James Tomkins out for the remainder of the season after picking up an injury against Newcastle United last weekend. Tomkins is replaced today by Scott Dann at the heart of the defence.

The second change sees Michy Batshuayi drop to the bench, with his international team-mate, Christian Benteke, coming into the XI.

Pep Guardiola has revamped his Manchester City team after the midweek Champions League defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs, with the Spaniard making four changes.

Vincent Kompany, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane come in for the Citizens, replacing Riyad Mahrez, Fabian Delph, Fernandinho and Nicolás Otamendi.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Kelly, Wan-Bissaka, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke

Subs:Hennessey, Ward, Meyer, Kouyaté, Ayew, Batshuayi, Sako

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, D Silva, Sane, Sterling, Agüero

Subs: Muric, Danilo, Stones, B Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus

