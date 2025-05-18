On what was our 13th-ever trip to Wembley, a spectacular wall of Red and Blue produced a thunderous atmosphere from the very start of the afternoon, roaring the Eagles on their way to a historic victory.

It is hard to sum up in words just how a special the occasion was for everybody connected to the Football Club.

Stories of the day will spread through generations of supporters – and we want to hear the highlights from YOUR FA Cup Final day: who you were with, how you were feeling – and how you will remember it.

Please reach out by emailing selhurst100@cpfc.co.uk with your best stories related to our previous Wembley visits. Please only include material you would be happy for us to share on our digital platforms.

Please ensure you include your name, your story (up to 300 words), and a photograph to accompany your story.