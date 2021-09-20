Terry spent almost his entire career with Palace, starting out with Arsenal and then joining non-league Wycombe Wanderers.

He moved to south London in 1955 and made his debut against Walsall in September that year. A defender, Terry helped the club to secure three promotions and even scored a goal in 1967 that put Palace top of the Second Division for the first time in history.

He received a testimonial in 1966, became assistant manager in 1972, and holds the second-most appearances for Crystal Palace on 480.

After leaving Palace in 1973, Terry went on to become caretaker and assistant manager of Millwall.

Terry's incredible service will always be remembered, and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this sad time.