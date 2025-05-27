By Andrew McSteen...

The forward sported the famous ‘Fly Virgin’ red and blue Bukta shirt, worn by the Eagles’ players back in the 1989/90 season, when the club made it all the way to their first FA Cup Final at the old Wembley Stadium.

Wearing that same shirt 35 years ago at the final was Jack Darville, an Eagles fan who had started following the club in the 1930s.

And with Eze wanting to wear a ‘throwback’ shirt at the parade, word was put out through his network, with Palace fan Tom Meadowcroft eventually helping to source the shirt in question.

"I put the feelers out amongst my Palace-supporting friends to see what we all had amongst ourselves," explained Meadowcroft. "One friend, Paul Darville, said if Eze wanted to use the one his Grandad Jack wore at the final in 1990, his family would love it, and would be honoured."

Adding extra significance to the shirt, ahead of this year’s FA Cup Final, Paul’s family had placed it in a frame by the grave of Jack, who passed away at the age of 96 in 2024, so he could be part of the weekend, which would go on to yield the greatest day in club history when Eze scored the winner against Manchester City.

All that was left was to get the shirt to Eze.