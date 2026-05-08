Amidst splendid scenes unlikely ever to be forgotten by anyone in attendance at Selhurst Park – players, supporters and worldwide viewers alike – Crystal Palace advanced to the UEFA Conference League Final with a fantastic 5-2 victory on aggregate over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Simply put: it was one of Selhurst's greatest-ever evenings.

As Oliver Glasner said after the game: "[These moments were about] enjoying, and I told the players afterwards, when we all walked around the stadium: for me, this is the emotional reward.

"I mentioned after the FA Cup win: these moments you can't buy, these moments you have to deserve, and I think everybody, every single player, every member of the staff deserves this moment.

"This is a feeling which I think is why we all love football."

We don't need to write any more – just enjoy all of the below. Thank you, Palace fans – see you in Leipzig!

Click here for everything you need to know about the 2026 Conference League Final.