Taking place during the Easter school holidays, with the free event open to all Season Ticket Holders and Members, Palace's first-team squad gave the Selhurst faithful a glimpse of their preparations for a Premier League clash; Manchester City lie in wait this coming weekend.

With Glasner and his staff keen to reward fans for their loyalty in SE25 this season, the Eagles trained in the sunshine before stopping to sign autographs and pose for photographs with fans.

Check out the best images from the open session in the gallery below!