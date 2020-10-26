But with various restrictions leading us to find more imaginative forms of entertainment, we’ve listed some top ways to fill the kids’ week for all the young Palace fanatics out there.

Great days out

With a Gold, Junior Gold or Junior Membership, Palace fans are entitled to pre-booked discounts at incredible days out across the country. You’ll receive great savings off theme parks, attractions, aquariums and more, meaning you can fill entire days and create great family memories for less!

Soccer Schools

Palace for Life Foundation’s Soccer Skills are renowned for being fun-filled, productive days for young Palace fans. Designed for seven-to-12-year-olds, participants train like a pro with Palace for Life and Palace Academy coaches to finetune their footballing talent in action-packed ways.

There are several Soccer Schools running over half-term (including a specialist goalkeeper one!), and Junior Gold or Junior Members receive 10% off! Book your last minute dates here!

Toys and games

The Palace Club Shop is full of great toys and games for young Palace fans – and you can even receive a discount.

Whether it’s Palace Monopoly, Top Trumps, a Brxlz Selhurst Park or adding to the SoccerStarz collection, there’s something to entertain every young Eagle!

Alternatively, you can perfect your skills this half-term with our range of Palace footballs!

Junior Eagles

Put your Palace knowledge to the test this week by enjoying our Junior Eagles programme sections online for free! They contain great quizzes, spot the difference, word searches and other fun games – and you can play them all now! Usually available only to programme readers, we’ve uploaded them all here.

Activity sheets

Palace for Life Foundation made some cool activities to print out and complete at home recently – and you can enjoy them all here! From colouring in to designing your own kit, there are loads of great ways for young Palace fans to while away the hours.

