A modern European prize

Unlike many of football’s most historic trophies, the UEFA Conference League trophy is still relatively new.

The competition itself was launched ahead of the 2021/22 season, as UEFA introduced a third major European tournament designed to give more clubs across the continent the opportunity to compete for European silverware.

Roma became the first side to lift the trophy under José Mourinho in 2022, before Palace etched our own name into the competition’s history with victory in Leipzig.

Standing 57.5cm tall and weighing 11 kilograms, the trophy is considerably heavier than the FA Cup, which weighs approximately 6.3kg.

Its striking modern appearance has since made it one of the most distinctive trophies in European football.

The meaning behind the design

The trophy consists of 32 hexagonal spines – originally designed to represent each club in the competition’s former group stage format, prior to UEFA’s switch to a 36-team league phase.

Those silver spines twist and curve upwards from the base of the trophy, creating the illusion of movement.

UEFA says the shape was inspired by the flight of a football travelling towards goal – the ultimate moment of excitement and anticipation for supporters.

The base and top of the trophy are made from hand-brushed brass with a matte galvanic steel effect, while the spines themselves feature a glossy silver finish.

Designed not far from SE25, the trophy’s striking modern appearance was created by London-based studio Pentagram.