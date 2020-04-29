At the end of the 1980s and start of the '90s, Palace were perhaps at their most triumphant: securing promotion in '89, an FA Cup final in 1990 and a third place finish in '91. But the Eagles who helped push the club to such accomplishments remained humble and considerate.

Former Assistant Club Secretary Terry Byfield recalls: "Geoff Thomas and John Pemberton used to come over quite a bit [to spend time with Palace staff].

"In those times we had a fish and chip shop downstairs so they would sometimes go in there and get fish and chips for the club staff. They’d go up to the lottery staff and see them and come into our office quite a bit. There was quite a number, to be fair, that would come over and see us.

"In that time they were training over at Mitcham in the base over at Bishopsford Road, where Tooting & Mitcham’s stadium is. They’d train there from about 10 o’clock through to about 1:30-2, then you’d get a certain amount of them that would come over in the afternoon to do commercial work with the lottery office, publicity, taking photos or come over to see us in the publications department and do interviews for Clubcall."

Terry celebrated his 35th year at Palace this season and, comparing the number of colleagues he has today with the offices of 1990, he paints quite the change in SE25.

"We’d just got promotion in ‘89," he explains. "It was very small staff-wise. There was the lottery office, Club Shop and Box Office down near the Sainsbury’s area. We were based in the offices opposite Crystal’s [Nightclub]. There were about seven of us, including the receptionist, sales and marketing, accounts, Club Secretary, myself, the Chairman, his PA and the manager. It was a much smaller staff system than what clubs know these days!"

You can hear more from Terry in an eye-opening and nostalgic chat about Palace's golden years via the official Palace Pod. There are also interviews with Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt available to enjoy for free.

