And this year, to shake things up a little, the Premier League are introducing a number of rule changes and fresh twists on the well-established formula – including some which are sure to get Crystal Palace fans including even more of Oliver Glasner’s history-making Eagles in their side.

Fear not, for we’ve summed up everything you need to know about FPL in the fresh 2025/26 season below – including which Palace players are bound to set you sky-rocketing in your league rankings.

How does Fantasy Premier League work?

One of 11.5 million FPL veterans out there? You can skim read this section.

Newcomer? Welcome to the game!

The Premier League have created a comprehensive beginners’ guide here, but in essence, FPL is an online game in which you choose a squad of Premier League players – to a budget, with each player assigned a pre-determined value – and then you collect points depending on how they perform each week.

For example, if – sorry, when – you choose Jean-Philippe Mateta and he scores a goal, you collect points (sadly, no bonus points for corner flags launched).