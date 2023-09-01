Rooming with Nya Kirby - who, we’re told, is "tidy" - and free at times to explore the local area, eat out and shop, things continued to improve for Mitchell. Then, when Roy Hodgson turned around and chose the then-19-year-old to feature against FC Luzern in place of Patrick van Aanholt, things seemed to get one step better.
After a fine sliding challenge to deny Luzern a winner, Mitchell’s first-team cameo got off to a flying start. And then it all went wrong.
“I came on with probably 30 minutes to go, the tempo was high,” Mitchell recalls. “After the match, that’s when I knew I was tired but I didn’t know how bad the injury was. I thought: ‘It’s just trying to get up to speed, my body is fatigued.’ The next day, the pain was still there. Any slight touch on my quad was painful and when I was walking the next day I could feel it constantly.
“I tore my thigh, the main tendon in the thigh. It was in the middle, like a big tear. So every time I went to kick a ball, I stretched it. Pain would just shoot through my leg.
“I think it was a sprint in the match, sprinting back. You feel it, but with the adrenaline you feel calm. I felt it for a second, but then it went away. I was thinking: ‘Maybe I feel tight for a second and then it’ll release.’ The next day, it really hurt.”