Palace diehard Scotty Stacks joined Palace TV in the away end at Emirates stadium last season, for the incredible 2-3 win for the Eagles, and he is predicting another famous win for Hodgson's men.

Scotty said: "I'm backing Palace to repeat the same result as when we went there last season. Ayew brace and Wilf with the winner in front of the away fans at the end."

Scotty has selected five top tracks to get fans in an away day mood on the Official Palace Playlist and is tipping fellow south London artist J Grrey for big things.

Mr Scruff - Get A Move On

New Radicals - You Get What You Give

Saint Etienne - Only Love Can Break Your Heart

Chesus - Special (Original Mix)

J Grrey - Better Off

His band-mate Johnny Dutch, who supports Arsenal has also contributed to the playlist, selected the following tunes:

Yxngxr1 - Rather Do

Murkage Dave ft Lioness - White Nikes In the Rain

Ambush Buzzworl - My Size

Alfie Templeman - Used To Love

Bakar - Hell n Back

Johnny is backing Unai Emery's side to topple the Eagles with a 4-1 prediction. He said: "After a disappointing night in Sheffield on Monday I think the boys will respond. With Lacazette fit I think it makes us a more cohesive attacking unit."

Get yourself in the matchday mood by listening to the playlist below - or by opening it up on Spotify or Apple Music.

The Manor performed at the club's end of season awards last May. Watch their set in the Palace TV video below.